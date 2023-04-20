Western Reserve Distillers is excited to partner with FOX 8 for Thirsty Thursdays! This week’s featured drink is the Vodka Gimlet!

Summer is almost here! It’s time to dust of those cocktail skills and get ready for summer cocktails with fresh ingredients. One of our favorite summer cocktails is a simple 3 ingredients classic vodka cocktail called the Vodka Gimlet. While original versions of this cocktail used roses lime cordial, we have replaced Roses with freshly squeezed lime juice for an amazingly refreshing summer delight.

Join WRD in this video as they provide the history and technique needed to make this delicious drink!

Ready to learn all about cocktail creation? If you are looking for hand on personal instruction you can sign up for a cocktail class with the experts at Western Reserve Distillers by clicking here!