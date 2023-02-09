Western Reserve Distillers is excited to partner with FOX 8 for Thirsty Thursdays! This week’s featured drink is from their “Cocktails from the 80’s” series – the Cosmopolitan! The Cosmopolitan is a classic cocktail that has stood the test of time. Its delicious flavor, elegant presentation, and timeless appeal make it a go-to drink for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Join WRD in this video as they provide the history and technique needed to make this classic!

This has also become one of Wester Reserve Distillers’ more popular cocktail classes over the past months. If you are looking for hand on personal instruction you can sign up for a cocktail class with the experts by clicking here!