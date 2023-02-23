Western Reserve Distillers is excited to partner with FOX 8 for Thirsty Thursdays! This week’s featured drink is the Clover Club – a Raspberry Gin Sour!

A popular version of the raspberry gin sour is the Clover Club cocktail, which is believed to have originated in Philadelphia in the late 19th century. The Clover Club combines gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup, and egg white, shaken and strained into a glass.

Join WRD in this video as they provide the history and technique needed to make this newer twist on a classic!

Ready to learn all about cocktail creation? If you are looking for hand on personal instruction you can sign up for a cocktail class with the experts at Western Reserve Distillers by clicking here!