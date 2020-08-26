cleveland officer shot and killed

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Cleveland police chief: Officer gave his life trying to protect the city
Video
Top Stories
AP source: Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators
Man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy egg rolls
Pres. Trump to review federal funding in ‘anarchist’ cities
Video
Police seeking information after Cleveland officer, second person shot and killed
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Simple ways to create a great ‘home school’ learning space
Video
Top Stories
Home office giving you aches & pains? Cleveland Clinic chiropractor has suggestions
Video
Top Stories
Dig This: AJ Petitti’s Fall Lawn Care Tips
Video
How to preserve garden herbs PLUS a delicious Herb Crusted Pork Chop recipe
Video
Kenny shows us all of the new offerings at reinvented Crop Bistro
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Homemade Pretzels
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Wadsworth cancels varsity, JV football games after positive coronavirus test
Video
Top Stories
Browns acquire safety Harrison from Jaguars for draft pick
Video
Top Stories
McKenzie, Naquin propel Cleveland Indians to 5-0 win over Royals
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
Jordan brand’s Jumpman logo added to Cavaliers alternate uniforms
Gallery
The NFL will add social justice messages to the field, Roger Goodell says
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cleveland officer shot and killed
Cleveland police chief: Officer gave his life trying to protect the city
Video
Police seeking information after Cleveland officer, second person shot and killed
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio to begin monitoring community wastewater for potential surge of coronavirus
Video
Ohio officials turn to Cedar Point for advice on safely handling long lines for Election Day
Video
What you need to know about Gov. DeWine’s order requiring schools to report cases of COVID-19
Video
Ohio’s election chief meets with Northeast Ohio leaders on plans for November
Video
Fewer than a million people file new unemployment claims; more than 13 million jobless nationwide
Video
‘Expect us to shoot back’: Ohio sheriff grabs headlines with Facebook post
Absentee ballot request forms will start arriving this week in Ohio
Video
1,216 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths reported to Ohio Department of Health
Video
Woman pleads not guilty to conspiracy, robbery and kidnapping of Ohio man
Mom charged after 6-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
Coronavirus outbreak still threatening jobs, according to new unemployment numbers
Video
Gov. DeWine releases updated travel advisory, Florida removed from list
Video
More Ohio News