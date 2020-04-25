cleveland coronavirus cases

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer
Top Stories
What shoppers can expect as retailers begin to reopen here in Ohio
Video
Local moms create custom face mask extender to help alleviate pain for frontline workers
Video
Sunny skies expected for Saturday with temps reaching the 70s
Video
City of Cleveland reports 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Here’s what to do if you can’t pay your rent due to coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
‘Poppy’s Potatoes’: Kristi shares recipe for her dad’s famous potato dish
Video
Top Stories
Free download: How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask
Video
Getting your garden ready to plant
Video
Todd Meany tells us what day it is
Video
What day is it? Todd Meany tells us
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NCAA’s top doctor: Coronavirus testing crucial for sports to return this fall
Video
Top Stories
Indians’ Emmanuel Clase suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug
Video
Top Stories
NFL plans full season; being “deliberate, reasonable”
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
Video
UFC champ Stipe Miocic welcomes octagon’s return, has concerns
Andy Dalton released from Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
2
of
/
2
cleveland coronavirus cases
City of Cleveland reports 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death
Video
Around the Buckeye State
‘It’s not a stay-at-home order’: DeWine issues Stay Safe Ohio order as state continues battling coronavirus
Video
Campgrounds remain closed under Ohio stay-at-home order extension with couple exceptions
Video
Ohio couple reunites at home after losing three family members to coronavirus
Unemployment in Ohio hits another record with more than 1 million out of work
Ohio coronavirus deaths and infections are on the rise, what’s behind the increase?
Video
Millions of pieces of PPE on its way to Ohio healthcare workers
Video
Car parade celebrates workers and residents at Parma nursing home
Video
Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine lays out plans to reopen businesses: ‘No mask, no work, no service’
Video
‘No mask, no work, no service, no exception’: When Ohioans are required to wear face coverings
Video
Finally, Ohio’s virus-extended primary is coming to an end
Video
Ohio boys challenge dad to build ‘tree fort’ while in quarantine
Video
More Ohio News