Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital ranks among best in the country
Top Stories
Video shows Garfield Heights police punch, use taser on man during arrest
Video
Canal Fulton police help reunite fawn with mother
United Airlines doubles down on mask policy, saying it’ll ban those who don’t comply
Video
Cleveland Cinemas postpones its reopening, no new date set
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Are you ready to rock? The Rock Hall re-opens and Kenny’s checking it out
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Hooked Like Helen
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Stacey’s Summer Corn Salad
Video
Dig This: AJ’s Perennial Picks
Video
Kickin’ It With Kenny and Mother Nature at The Holden Arboretum
Video
Get a sneak peek of the new Rhino Reserve at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP Source: Chance MLB won’t play increases in money fight
Top Stories
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Top Stories
Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
Tokyo governor: ‘Uncertainties’ surround next year’s Olympics as world battles pandemic
Coach Kevin Stefanski encourages Browns to ‘get in the arena’ on social change
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
2
of
/
2
Cleveland Cinemas
Cleveland Cinemas postpones its reopening, no new date set
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio State football players and parents asked to sign coronavirus risk waivers, according to reports
Local doctors respond to expanded COVID-19 testing announced by Gov. DeWine
Video
Ohio House passes bill allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.
Video
Ohio lawmakers pass bill to reduce funding cuts for some schools, give them more flexibility
Video
Two major outdoor music festivals file lawsuit arguing state can’t keep concerts from happening
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 40,424 cases, 2,508 deaths
Video
Ohio legislation would require psychological testing for officers, disciplinary database
Video
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces reopening plan, will reduce visitor capacity by 75%
Video
Ohio lawmaker wants to ban sale and display of confederate memorabilia at county fairs
Video
More people unemployed in three months in Ohio than in the last three years combined
I-TEAM: Are people getting away with price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic?
Video
What will be different this summer at Ohio fairs
Video
More Ohio News