christmas accident
Mom says 10-year-old son badly hurt by explosive disguised as Christmas ornament
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 10 p.m. alcohol ban under review
DeWine: ‘Ohio is certainly in play’ for Trump and Biden
Lake County General Health District says senior centers should remain closed until 2021
Ohio’s domestic violence funding slashed by $20 million
GM will have to pay back millions in tax credits after closing Lordstown plant
ODOT worker recovering after getting hit by car on highway, urges drivers to move over
Attorney says school district ‘misapplied law’ in arresting woman with no mask at football game
Ohio governor lifts restriction limiting teams to one game per day
DeWine asks people not to judge school, officer after Taser incident at Ohio middle school football game
With unemployment at historic highs, jobless face delays in benefits
Confrontation over mask at Ohio middle school football game leads to Taser being used on woman
Ohio issues travel advisory for five states due to coronavirus spread
