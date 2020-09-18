christina hagan

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Cleveland preparing for national spotlight during presidential debate next week
Video
Top Stories
One Tank Trips: Mansfield Reformatory
Video
Extra stop for our One Tank Trip to Mansfield Reformatory
Video
Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
High school student allegedly kicked out of Zoom class for displaying Trump flag
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Dig This: How to keep Fall mums blooming
Video
Top Stories
Kenny shines the spotlight on Cleveland artist Hector Vega
Video
Top Stories
Batuqui Restaurant brings a taste of Brazil to Northeast Ohio
Video
Codapalooza has Kenny rockin’ — LIVE music & Dante’s signature food
Video
‘It’s like stepping into another world’ — Kenny visits Avalon Lakes Grand Resort
Video
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Horns and Things
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baker Mayfield confident in O-line against sack-leading Chase Young, Washington
Top Stories
Cleveland Indians clinch playoff spot with walkoff win over White Sox
Video
Top Stories
It’s Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown: Vote for Game of the Week
Jose Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs in win over White Sox
Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Bubba Wallace
Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson, cornerback Greedy Williams back from injuries
Gallery
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
christina hagan
Race for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District: Tim Ryan and Christina Hagan
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio’s deer archery season starts this weekend
DeWine: Error that left 59,000 Ohioans without voter registration forms fixed
Video
President Trump says coronavirus affects ‘virtually nobody’ below the age of 18
Video
On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Pres. Trump in Ohio
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: 856 more cases reported in 24 hours
Video
35 missing Northeast Ohio children recovered by U.S. Marshals
Video
‘It’s crashed’: Ohio Republican strategists suggest suburban struggle for President Trump
Video
President Trump makes second campaign stop in Ohio
Video
Ohio limit of 1 ballot drop box per county blocked, appealed
Video
By the numbers: See how coronavirus has impacted children in Ohio
Video
Just over 300 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio’s 2700 schools
Video
Ohio governor continues push to get U.S. Space Command headquarters in Dayton
Video
More Ohio News