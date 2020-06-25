charlie daniels

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Akron police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway
Video
Top Stories
President Trump weighs in on Indians potential name change, calling the move ‘politically correct’
Video
Coronavirus House Calls returns in primetime special ‘Combating the Comeback’
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 805 new cases, 16 new deaths
Video
Two injured in crash on I-90 EB in Cleveland
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Local retailer shows Kenny summer fashions and talks coronavirus protocols
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Ice Cream Cone Cakes
Video
Top Stories
Kickin’ it at Hinckley Lake in the Cleveland Metroparks
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Todd’s July 4th Beef Sliders
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Classic Smashed Burgers
Video
Dig This: AJ’s watering tips to get through the dry spell
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
President Trump weighs in on Indians potential name change, calling the move ‘politically correct’
Video
Top Stories
NHL says 35 players test positive in month or so
Top Stories
Indians manager Terry Francona favors nickname change for club
Video
Cleveland Indians say they are open to discussions about future of team name
Video
Cleveland Indians back at Progressive Field for Spring Training 2.0
Video
NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem during Week 1, reports say
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
4
of
/
4
charlie daniels
Country rock icon Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Video
Around the Buckeye State
US adds 4.8 million jobs, unemployment down in Ohio and nationwide
Video
Students and faculty required to wear masks, sign waiver to return to The Ohio State University in the fall
Reopening schools in Ohio: Gov. DeWine expected to reveal plan to get kids back in class this fall
Video
Business booming for fireworks as more 4th of July celebrations cancel due to COVID-19
Video
Christopher Columbus statue removed at Columbus City Hall
Video
Ohio drivers don’t need a front license plate starting tomorrow
Video
Ohio woman finds 4-foot snake in laundry room
Video
700,000 meals donated to Northeast Ohio food banks through Circle K
Video
Here’s where you can get a coronavirus test for free in Northeast Ohio this week
Video
Cleveland sees highest daily increase in coronavirus cases as infections rise across Ohio
Video
51st annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival postponed until 2021
Video
Ohio Walmart employees receive bonuses for work during pandemic
Video
More Ohio News