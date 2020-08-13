Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
GOJO hiring at multiple Northeast Ohio locations to keep with demand for Purell
Video
Top Stories
‘Absentee ballots are already the law’: Ohio attorney general asks President Trump to delay USPS changes
Tip leads to seizure of $180 million in cocaine in Australian fishing boat
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
California resident diagnosed with the plague
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ben Gage
Video
Top Stories
Rocco’s Crab Cakes
Top Stories
Not sure how to use overripe fruit? Here are 3 delicious recipes
Video
Fox 8 gardeners have questions – AJ Petitti has answers
Summer Coolers: Fresh Lemonade, Spicy Ginger Lemonade & Lemon Basil Ice Tea
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Hearty Shortcake & Fresh Peaches
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Carrasco expected to start for Cleveland at Pirates
Top Stories
Ohio lieutenant governor backs prep sports; DeWine weighs it
Video
Top Stories
Veteran Olivier Vernon healthy, ready to lead by example
Video
Cavs gearing up for NBA draft lottery Aug. 20 with party, contests
Video
Stipe Miocic returns home to Northeast Ohio after victorious UFC weekend
Video
Cleveland Browns deal with early injuries as full-pad practices begin
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cavs
Cavs gearing up for NBA draft lottery Aug. 20 with party, contests
Video
Around the Buckeye State
GOJO hiring at multiple Northeast Ohio locations to keep with demand for Purell
Video
‘Absentee ballots are already the law’: Ohio attorney general asks President Trump to delay USPS changes
Law enforcement across Ohio and two other states search for man wanted in Canton murder
Ohio mask mandate: Are coronavirus cases finally starting a downward trend?
Video
613 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Ohio, state health department says
Video
OIU: 2 Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders, warnings issued to several others
Patio Tavern in Lakewood among Ohio bars cited overnight for violating coronavirus orders
Video
Growing concern among high school football officials ahead of fall season
Video
Postal Service warns Ohio of delayed absentee ballot requests
Video
Ohio poll workers won’t turn away voters who don’t wear a mask
Video
DeWine outlines several steps Ohio is taking to address health disparities in the Black community
Video
12 counties now under Level 3 of Ohio’s coronavirus alert system
Video
More Ohio News