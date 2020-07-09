Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
More than 25K without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio
Top Stories
Two Strongsville Market District employees test positive for COVID-19, Giant Eagle says
Video
21 new cases of coronavirus reported among Cleveland residents, health department says
Video
Live blog & photo gallery: Storms rolling through Northeast Ohio this evening — Send us your pics!
Video
Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Kenny strolls through Pinecrest shopping village
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 welcomes new 7 p.m. co-anchor Joe Toohey
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Watermelon Panzanella Salad
Video
Larder Deli & Bakery wakes up Kenny’s taste buds
Video
Dig This: AJ’s favorite deer-resistant plants and flowers
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Indians beat Pirates 5-3 in exhibition game at PNC Park
Video
Top Stories
Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada
Top Stories
Big finish for Tiger Woods gets him to the weekend at Memorial Tournament in Ohio
Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture after 15 women allege sexual harassment
NCAA issues new COVID-19 guidelines including to test all athletes for virus within 72 hours of game
Video
Myles Garrett calls incident with Mason Rudolph ‘bump in the road’
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
camping
Want to go camping in Ohio? Follow these COVID-19 safety tips
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Seven Ohio bars, clubs cited for violating coronavirus orders over the weekend
Health department officials clear up confusion over Ohio’s coronavirus data
Video
DeWine vetoes limit on penalties for health order breaches
Video
White Castle is testing a burger-grilling robot named Flippy
Video
Gov. DeWine says ‘Ohio is in danger,’ but issues no mandates to change course
Video
Suspect charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake
Video
An additional 1,142 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio today, health department says
Video
Woman accused of killing husband in Ohio arrested in Las Vegas following nationwide search
Ohio reports 1,261 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours
Video
DeWine says he doesn’t plan to issue statewide mask mandate despite surge in COVID-19 cases
Video
Ohio to offer financial help to colleges, schools for coronavirus expenses; state releases college campus reopening guidelines
Video
Sheriff’s office in Ohio arrests attempted murder suspect
More Ohio News