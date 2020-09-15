boy killed in struthers shooting

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Some road closures to take effect one week before first presidential debate in Cleveland
Video
Top Stories
Shot fired during argument in Great Lakes Mall parking lot
YouTuber Mark Rober throws birthday party for Rocky River boy with brain cancer
Video
Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Laura surge
Video
Suspect in custody in Struthers shooting that left 4-year-old boy dead
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Codapalooza has Kenny rockin’ — LIVE music & Dante’s signature food
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s like stepping into another world’ — Kenny visits Avalon Lakes Grand Resort
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Horns and Things
Video
Dig This: It’s time to plant bulbs if you want tulips, daffodils or hyacinths next Spring
Video
Kenny celebrates Hispanic Heritage month at Sol Restaurant
Video
It’s a ‘showroom like no other’ — Kenny visits Architectural Justice Design Center in Medina
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
It’s Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown: Vote for Game of the Week
Top Stories
Jose Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs in win over White Sox
Top Stories
Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Bubba Wallace
Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson, cornerback Greedy Williams back from injuries
Gallery
Looking back at Cleveland Browns’ Thursday victory and what lies ahead Sunday
Video
Ramirez, Carrasco star as Indians top Tigers 7-4
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
boy killed in struthers shooting
Suspect in custody in Struthers shooting that left 4-year-old boy dead
Video
Police: Gunman walked into Struthers home and opened fire; 4-year-old killed
Video
4-year-old killed, four injured in shooting near Youngstown
Video
Around the Buckeye State
On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Pres. Trump in Ohio
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: 856 more cases reported in 24 hours
Video
35 missing Northeast Ohio children recovered by U.S. Marshals
Video
‘It’s crashed’: Ohio Republican strategists suggest suburban struggle for President Trump
Video
President Trump makes second campaign stop in Ohio
Video
Ohio limit of 1 ballot drop box per county blocked, appealed
Video
By the numbers: See how coronavirus has impacted children in Ohio
Video
Just over 300 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio’s 2700 schools
Video
Ohio governor continues push to get U.S. Space Command headquarters in Dayton
Video
Ohio removed from New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list
Video
Already 1.4 million people in Ohio plan to vote absentee in general election
Ohio high school reinstates football players who had police flags
Video
More Ohio News