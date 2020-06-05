Skip to content
Fox 8 legend Dick Goddard tests positive for COVID-19, daughter says
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
bonnie pointer
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 38,837 cases, 2,404 deaths
Video
Group of Northeast Ohio restaurants sues Dr. Amy Acton, Gov. DeWine
Video
Here are the changes you’ll see when Ohio’s casinos reopen
Video
Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio
Video
Ohio guardsman under investigation for white supremacist posts
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 38,476 cases, 2,377 deaths throughout state
Video
Live blog: Thousands march in NYC as curfew ends and peace prevails
Video
Coronavirus numbers: 38,111 cases, 2,370 deaths
Video
Virtual memorial service held for Annie Glenn
Video
Ohio men caught with machete, other weapons during NYC protests
Video
WARNING: Poisonous plants blooming soon in Central Ohio
Governor DeWine provides update on state’s response to coronavirus pandemic
Video
