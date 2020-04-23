body found in store

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Mansfield police arrest two in appalling abuse of 7-year-old
Top Stories
Roger Goodell slashes his salary entirely, while NFL workers take pay cuts
Video
Cleveland police investigating after body found inside Save A Lot on city’s east side
Video
Ohio’s mask policy: Face coverings required for workers with exceptions
Video
Ohio high school graduation: Districts given three options during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
‘Poppy’s Potatoes’: Kristi shares recipe for her dad’s famous potato dish
Video
Top Stories
Free download: How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask
Video
Top Stories
Getting your garden ready to plant
Video
Todd Meany tells us what day it is
Video
What day is it? Todd Meany tells us
Video
Todd Meany gets a little help to tell us what day it is
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cleveland Indians announce credit, refund plans for March and April games
Top Stories
Roger Goodell slashes his salary entirely, while NFL workers take pay cuts
Video
Top Stories
Money for college athletes: NCAA approves plan that would allow players to cash in
MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions: reports
Cleveland Browns, Rashard Higgins agree to 1-year contract
Dates set for 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 29, 2020
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Ohio Primary Election Results
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
4
of
/
4
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7
body found in store
Cleveland police investigating after body found inside Save A Lot on city’s east side
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Car parade celebrates workers and residents at Parma nursing home
Video
Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine lays out plans to reopen businesses: ‘No mask, no work, no service’
Video
‘No mask, no work, no service, no exception’: When Ohioans are required to wear face coverings
Video
Finally, Ohio’s virus-extended primary is coming to an end
Video
Ohio boys challenge dad to build ‘tree fort’ while in quarantine
Video
DeWine expands foster care programs during pandemic; increases COVID-19 testing, tracing
Video
Deadline approaching to vote in Ohio’s primary
Video
A story of COVID-19 crisis: Ohio photographer shares images of essential workers, abandoned public places
Columbus Zoo welcomes baby gorilla
Ohio toddler walks away from home, drowns in neighborhood pond
Video
Nearly 1 million unemployed in Ohio in the last five weeks
Video
More Ohio News