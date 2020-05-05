Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 8, 2020
Breaking News
Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
birthday parade
Family and friends celebrate grandmother’s 106th birthday with special parade
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Governor DeWine encourages Ohioans to ‘Light Ohio Blue’ to honor law enforcement members
Coronavirus kills 500 Ohio nursing home residents in 3 weeks
No timeline for reopening daycares, churches, gyms, or BMVs in Ohio
Video
Coronavirus headlines: Stuck on cruise ships during pandemic, crews beg to go home
Video
Ohio’s salons and barbershops can reopen in one week
Video
Ohio’s detailed guide to reopening bars and restaurants
Video
Daycares and gyms still awaiting more details from state on when they can reopen
Video
DeWine: State parks reopening, Ohioans able to go camping soon
Video
Local doctor working with Battelle to help clean N95 masks for health care workers
Video
Timeline for reopening restaurants, daycares, salons in Ohio will be announced today
Video
12-year-old dies in Ohio house fire
180th Fighter Wing conducting series of flybys across state to salute COVID-19 heroes, lift Ohioans’ spirits
Video
More Ohio News