birthday celebration

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Video
Top Stories
WARNING: Poisonous plants blooming soon in Central Ohio
NFL Commissioner Goodell encourages players to ‘peacefully protest,’ admits ‘we were wrong’
City of Cleveland reports 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new fatality
Erie County health officials say community testing results show COVID-19 guidelines are working
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Chef Rocco’s Turkey Bolognese recipe
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 (virtual) Jukebox: Revolution Pie
Video
Top Stories
Fox Recipe Box: Cucumber Quinoa Salad
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Fried Green Tomatoes
Video
Cleveland NAACP president: Outside agitators at protests ‘don’t do us any good’
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Open-Face Roasted Pork Sandwich
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘I am George Floyd’: OBJ among NFL players in video calling on league to condemn racism, support black players
Video
Top Stories
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Top Stories
Drew Brees issues apology after comments about how kneeling is ‘disrespecting the flag’
OBJ a ‘model guy’ during Browns’ virtual offseason program
COVID-19 monitoring app helps student athletes safely return to the field
Video
Cleveland Indians plan to extend furloughs for 1,100 employees, some permanent
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
4
of
/
4
birthday celebration
Local woman serenaded by Frank Sinatra tribute singer for her 100th birthday
Video
Around the Buckeye State
WARNING: Poisonous plants blooming soon in Central Ohio
Governor DeWine provides update on state’s response to coronavirus pandemic
Video
Ohio lawmakers debating bill that would allow residents to legally set off fireworks
Video
JCPenney saying goodbye to several Ohio stores as part of nationwide closures
Hocking Hills State Park to reopen in time for Independence Day weekend
Video
Owner of Cedar Point supports legislation to immediately reopen amusement parks, water parks
Video
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to reopen June 17
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 37,282 total cases, 2,339 deaths
Video
Authorities investigating Ohio YouTuber, husband who gave up custody of adopted son with autism
Video
16th president of The Ohio State University has strong ties to the Buckeye State
Video
Ohio program aims to feed kids missing out on meals at school
Video
‘Our duty to evoke change’: OSU football team shares powerful video about death of George Floyd
Video
More Ohio News