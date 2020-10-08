Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
When do the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings begin?
Video
Top Stories
Lake County first responders host Trunk or Treat event at Captains’ Classic Park
Video
3-year-old boy dies after shooting self in head in Oregon
Video
Amy Coney Barrett vows to follow law, not ‘own preferences’
Louisiana governor announces 1 death from Hurricane Delta
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s a train engineer and gets the ride of his life!
Video
Top Stories
Kenny explores amazing sculpture built from sticks — one of many ways to celebrate Fall at Holden Arboretum
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin French Toast Sticks
Video
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo invites you to new family Halloween event ‘Trick or Treat Fest’
Video
Dig This: How to put your garden to bed for winter
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL does major juggling of schedule due to coronavirus
Top Stories
Browns now 4-1 on the season, the first time since 1994
Video
Top Stories
High school football playoffs end before they begin for two local schools due to COVID-19
Video
High-powered Browns take on stingy Colts in showcase game
Video
Stow-Munroe Falls tops Cleveland Heights 45-14 in FNTD Game of the Week
Video
Copley remains undefeated with 10-7 victory at Aurora
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ballots
Ohio officials: Some ballots reported incorrect may be right
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,356 new cases, 3 additional deaths reported
Video
‘Out of control. A rigged election’: Trump speaks out after nearly 50,000 Ohio voters received wrong ballots
Video
Ohio reports highest number of coronavirus cases in 24-hour span
Video
Ohio investigators arrest four men during operation to catch suspected child predators
Video
Education coalition evaluates the impact of coronavirus on student success
Video
Gov. DeWine stops in Trumbull County to address rising local COVID-19 cases
Video
Gov. DeWine shares why he’s ‘happy to be voting’ for President Trump
Video
Governor says surge in Ohio’s coronavirus cases isn’t coming from bars and restaurants
Video
‘A vital constitutional right’: Judge rules against Ohio’s election chief decision to restrict ballot drop boxes
Video
Gov. DeWine alarmed by rise in coronavirus cases, urges residents to follow guidelines
Video
ODH interim director signs order allowing indoor visitations at nursing facilities
Video
Layoffs continue with 840,000 new jobless claims
More Ohio News