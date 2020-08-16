Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
WATCH – DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
Video
Top Stories
Back-to-school shopping off to slow start as more students switch to remote learning
Video
$7,500 reward in shooting death of 8-year-old girl at Akron birthday party
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 36 more deaths, 958 new cases
Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with red paint across her forehead
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
History in the making as artists create Underground Railroad mural
Video
Top Stories
How ‘Cru Uncorked’ is keeping diners safe in the age of Covid-19
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ben Gage
Video
Rocco’s Crab Cakes
Not sure how to use overripe fruit? Here are 3 delicious recipes
Video
Fox 8 gardeners have questions – AJ Petitti has answers
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fall sports rules: OHSAA to detail what to expect
Video
Top Stories
Carlos Santana hits 3-run homer in the 10th; Cleveland topples Pittsburgh 6-3
Top Stories
School officials relieved to have option to delay fall sports to spring
Video
Indians manager Terry Francona to miss series in Pittsburgh
Browns’ Nick Chubb under team concussion protocol, Mack Wilson injures knee
Video
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says sports can move forward this fall
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
back to school shopping
Back-to-school shopping off to slow start as more students switch to remote learning
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Fall sports rules: OHSAA to detail what to expect
Video
‘Playing sports is a risk’: Governor to release guidelines on how sports can move forward in Ohio
Video
Ohio to release new coronavirus travel advisory list
Video
Masks are required to vote in November: Ohio’s Secretary of State
Video
Mentor-based company will help provide masks for Ohio election workers, voters
Video
Fall sports in Ohio: Gov. DeWine expected to leave decisions up to parents, schools
Video
GOJO hiring at multiple Northeast Ohio locations to keep with demand for Purell
Video
‘Absentee ballots are already the law’: Ohio attorney general asks President Trump to delay USPS changes
Law enforcement across Ohio and two other states search for man wanted in Canton murder
Ohio mask mandate: Are coronavirus cases finally starting a downward trend?
Video
613 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Ohio, state health department says
Video
OIU: 2 Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders, warnings issued to several others
More Ohio News