ashland restaurant masks

Judge allows restaurant that was shut down due to employees not wearing masks to temporarily open
I-TEAM: Ashland restaurant owner takes legal action after being shut down for not wearing masks
I-TEAM: Ashland County restaurant owner says she was shut down for not wearing mask
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio Gov. DeWine calls for repeal of House Bill 6 at center of bribery probe
Video
Ohio National Guard soldier training at Camp Perry near Port Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
Ohio lawmakers plan legislation to repeal nuclear bailout bill at center of state corruption scandal
Video
FBI, police seek man who robbed credit union carrying child
Ohio House Speaker Householder charged in $60 million bribery scheme
Video
2 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies shot in North Linden, suspect arrested after hours-long barricade situation
Video
Seven Ohio bars, clubs cited for violating coronavirus orders over the weekend
Health department officials clear up confusion over Ohio’s coronavirus data
Video
DeWine vetoes limit on penalties for health order breaches
Video
White Castle is testing a burger-grilling robot named Flippy
Video
Gov. DeWine says ‘Ohio is in danger,’ but issues no mandates to change course
Video
Suspect charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Geneva-on-the-Lake
Video
