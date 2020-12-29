Andrew Sendejo

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Games News
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Veterans Voices
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
Missing
Top Stories
Louisiana congressman Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications
Top Stories
Ohio troopers make more OVI arrests leading into New Year’s Eve
Video
Tallmadge K-9 helps locate storage unit full of marijuana, edibles
Browns add safety Karl Joseph to COVID-19 list
Video
214 more COVID-19 cases in Cleveland; Mayor plans townhall on vaccine for Wednesday
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
FOX 8 Virtual Jukebox: Akron Symphony Orchestra
Video
Top Stories
FOX Recipe Box: Stacey’s French Onion Soup
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ryan Humbert
Video
Bride, Groom, and Zoom! Say ‘I Do’ on Fox 8 News in The Morning
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Peppermint Ice Cream Holiday Creations
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Mountain Dew Holiday Recipes
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Julius Randle’s triple-double powers Knicks to 95-86 win over Cavs
Top Stories
Browns put Bryant, Sendejo on COVID-19 list
Video
State allows Cavs to increase attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will not play vs. Browns Sunday; Mason Rudolph will start
Video
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love out at least three weeks after calf strain
Seen on TV
Contests
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Public File Assistance
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Andrew Sendejo
Browns put Bryant, Sendejo on COVID-19 list
Video
continue reading override