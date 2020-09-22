Skip to content
amy coney barrett
GOP expecting President Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Around the Buckeye State
Attorney says school district ‘misapplied law’ in arresting woman with no mask at football game
Ohio governor lifts restriction limiting teams to one game per day
DeWine asks people not to judge school, officer after Taser incident at Ohio middle school football game
With unemployment at historic highs, jobless face delays in benefits
Confrontation over mask at Ohio middle school football game leads to Taser being used on woman
Ohio issues travel advisory for five states due to coronavirus spread
Ohio elections leaders still looking for more than 20,000 poll workers
Car crashes into house in Howland, killing man inside
Free coronavirus testing Saturday in several Northeast Ohio counties
Ohio’s deer archery season starts this weekend
DeWine: Error that left 59,000 Ohioans without voter registration forms fixed
President Trump says coronavirus affects ‘virtually nobody’ below the age of 18
More Ohio News