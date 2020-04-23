akron metro rta

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
Two postal workers robbed in Akron, police looking for suspects
Top Stories
Nurse at Pickaway Correctional Institution dies of COVID-19
Video
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 after owners were diagnosed with the virus
Video
Free download: How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask
Video
Doctors warn rare kids’ syndrome may have coronavirus tie
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Free download: How to talk to your kids about wearing a mask
Video
Top Stories
Getting your garden ready to plant
Video
Top Stories
Todd Meany tells us what day it is
Video
What day is it? Todd Meany tells us
Video
Todd Meany gets a little help to tell us what day it is
Video
What day is it? Todd Meany keeps us on track during quarantine
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Dates set for 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland
Top Stories
Browns exercise contract option on Myles Garrett, David Njoku
Top Stories
NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday, sources say
NFL Draft: What Browns GM and head coach have to say about the new players
Video
Browns impressed by work ethic, sure hands of Harrison Bryant
Video
NFL Draft: Here’s how the Cleveland Browns did on day 2
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 28, 2020
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
3
of
/
3
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon
akron metro rta
Akron Metro says ‘No mask, no service’
Around the Buckeye State
Car parade celebrates workers and residents at Parma nursing home
Video
Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine lays out plans to reopen businesses: ‘No mask, no work, no service’
Video
‘No mask, no work, no service, no exception’: When Ohioans are required to wear face coverings
Video
Finally, Ohio’s virus-extended primary is coming to an end
Video
Ohio boys challenge dad to build ‘tree fort’ while in quarantine
Video
DeWine expands foster care programs during pandemic; increases COVID-19 testing, tracing
Video
Deadline approaching to vote in Ohio’s primary
Video
A story of COVID-19 crisis: Ohio photographer shares images of essential workers, abandoned public places
Columbus Zoo welcomes baby gorilla
Ohio toddler walks away from home, drowns in neighborhood pond
Video
Nearly 1 million unemployed in Ohio in the last five weeks
Video
More Ohio News