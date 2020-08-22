Akron Board of Education

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
68-year-old beaten to death in road rage incident along Missouri highway
Video
Top Stories
‘Monster’ croc captured at tourist hot spot in Australia
Video
Man wanted in Cleveland murder believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
President Trump to visit Kenosha; governor says president will ‘hinder’ healing
Video
Arson investigators called to the scene of house fire in Cleveland
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Alan Harrell
Video
Top Stories
How do you build a tug boat? Kenny finds out
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 Jukebox: JD Eicher
Video
Class is in session: Send us your ‘Cool Home School’ snapshots
Kenny’s sampling some of what Cleveland’s ‘Little Italy’ has to offer
Video
A ‘pair’ of fresh ‘pear’recipes: Warm Brussels Sprouts Pear Salad & Yogurt Pear Pops
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Royals rally to beat Indians 2-1; Plesac to return to the mound
Top Stories
You decide FNTD Game of the Week #2
Top Stories
Mike Clevinger: ‘Everybody has a price tag’ with Cleveland Indians
Video
2021 NFL Draft reportedly still happening in Cleveland as ‘live event’
Video
Cleveland Indians trade Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen to San Diego Padres
Video
Georgetown coaching great John Thompson dead at 78
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Akron Board of Education
Akron Board of Education reverses decision, now allowing contact and non-contact sports this fall
Video
Around the Buckeye State
1,216 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths reported to Ohio Department of Health
Video
Woman pleads not guilty to conspiracy, robbery and kidnapping of Ohio man
Mom charged after 6-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
Coronavirus outbreak still threatening jobs, according to new unemployment numbers
Video
Gov. DeWine releases updated travel advisory, Florida removed from list
Video
‘Have at it’: Ohio governor responds to articles of impeachment
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine gives update on $300 in federal unemployment aid
Video
Ohio representative urges Gov. DeWine to consider deploying National Guard members as poll workers
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 849 more cases reported
Video
New pandemic license in Ohio will allow daycares to accept school-age children
Video
‘Government gone wild’: Ohio representative drafts articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine
Video
Gov. DeWine issues reminder about COVID-19 symptoms as school and sports resume
Video
More Ohio News