Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Hispanic Heritage Month
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, find 5 missing children in Oklahoma operation
Top Stories
Cooler temps continue Friday, will stick around for the last weekend of summer
Video
Akron police investigating after two people hurt during shooting at high school football game
EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces
Video
Walker Elementary School in Canton cancels in-person classes after case of COVID-19 reported
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Dig This: It’s time to plant bulbs if you want tulips, daffodils or hyacinths next Spring
Video
Top Stories
Kenny celebrates Hispanic Heritage month at Sol Restaurant
Video
Top Stories
It’s a ‘showroom like no other’ — Kenny visits Architectural Justice Design Center in Medina
Video
Crafty Kenny gets some great ideas for family projects
Video
New mural brings Underground Railroad history to life in Bedford
Video
What you need to know about getting a flu shot during the pandemic
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Battle of Ohio: Browns lead Bengals 28-16 at start of the fourth
Video
Top Stories
Cleveland loses 8 straight; Cubs win 3-2
Top Stories
The Big Ten’s new football coronavirus protocols, explained
Video
Cleveland Indians release 2021 spring training schedule
Video
Big Ten: No public ticket sales for football
Video
Big Ten announces plan to play football
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
911 eye
Local dispatch center using new technology that lets 911 callers live stream from scene
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio removed from New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list
Video
Already 1.4 million people in Ohio plan to vote absentee in general election
Ohio high school reinstates football players who had police flags
Video
Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards without grades
Video
Haze over Northeast Ohio is smoke from wildfires out west
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,079 new cases reported in 24 hours
Video
New survey shows 80 percent of Ohio restaurants may not break even in 2020
Video
Ohio Investigative Unit cites four businesses for violating COVID-19 health orders
Video
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,242 more cases and 8 additional deaths
Video
Ohio attorney general announces new ‘cold case’ investigation unit
Video
Court: Ohio voters can apply for absentee ballots via email, fax; appeals court issues stay in case
Video
New York, Washington D.C. put Ohio on travel advisory list due to coronavirus spread
Video
More Ohio News