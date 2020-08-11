Skip to content
The driver of a truck that collided with a school bus helped get the kids out before he died
Top Stories
I-Team: Cleveland firefighter dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Video
‘A loss for words’: Akron police asking community for help in finding 8-year-old’s killer
Video
I-Team: Worker at car dealership shoots at suspect following carjacking in Lake County
Video
New York City’s 9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ is back on
Video
Top Stories
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ben Gage
Video
Top Stories
Rocco’s Crab Cakes
Top Stories
Not sure how to use overripe fruit? Here are 3 delicious recipes
Video
Fox 8 gardeners have questions – AJ Petitti has answers
Summer Coolers: Fresh Lemonade, Spicy Ginger Lemonade & Lemon Basil Ice Tea
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Hearty Shortcake & Fresh Peaches
Video
Top Stories
Browns’ Mayfield admits he was ‘lost’ in chaotic 2019 season
Video
Top Stories
Cincinnati Reds player tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5
Tribe reinstates Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac after the two pitchers broke coronavirus protocol
Cleveland Browns holding first full team practice with new safety measures in place
Video
DeWine, health officials to release plan for Ohio school athletics on Tuesday
Video
8-year-old killed in Akron
‘A loss for words’: Akron police asking community for help in finding 8-year-old’s killer
Video
Akron detectives investigating fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Patio Tavern in Lakewood among Ohio bars cited overnight for violating coronavirus orders
Video
Growing concern among high school football officials ahead of fall season
Video
Postal Service warns Ohio of delayed absentee ballot requests
Video
Ohio poll workers won’t turn away voters who don’t wear a mask
Video
DeWine outlines several steps Ohio is taking to address health disparities in the Black community
Video
12 counties now under Level 3 of Ohio’s coronavirus alert system
Video
Ohio man accused of flicking blood on family, threatening to inject them with mercury
Video
New layoffs fall below 1 million for the first time in 5 months
Elections chief urges but won’t require masks for Ohio vote
Video
Governor DeWine: Thousands of students to attend in-person classes
Video
Ohio’s travel advisory remains for six states with widespread coronavirus, more could be added
Video
Ohio removed from NY’s coronavirus quarantine list
Video
More Ohio News