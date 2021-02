STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Litehouse Pools & Spas has partnered with Fox 8 since the very first St. Jude Dream Home was built in Northeast Ohio. Chris Curcio is the owner and president of Litehouse and a few years ago he and his family even took a trip to Memphis to visit the St Jude Children’s Hospital. Fox 8’s Todd Meany visited Chris at his Strongsville store to find out why he is so committed to this project. Click here for more information about this year’s 2021 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home.

