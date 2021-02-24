St. Jude docter gets emotional talking about work being done to save children’s lives

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Todd Meany had a unique opportunity to learn more about the lifesaving work that goes on inside St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. Todd spoke with Dr. Tim Folse about his work at St Jude and how the donations raised with the Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home campaign are so critical to fulfilling the mission Danny Thomas laid out years ago. Many families from Northeast Ohio have sought out treatment at St Jude for their child and they never received a bill for the care they received. To learn more about the 2021 Fox 8 St Jude Dream Home campaign click here.

