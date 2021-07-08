Zach Plesac back, starting for Indians after thumb injury

In this Thursday, May 13, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac reacts after the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle. Indians starter Zach Plesac has been activated from the injured list and will make his first start since breaking his thumb in May while removing his undershirt. Plesac will start Thursday night, July 8, 2021 against the Kansas City Royals as the Indians try to end a nine-game losing streak _ the club’s longest since 2012. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Zach Plesac has been activated from the injured list and will make his first start since breaking his thumb in May while removing his undershirt.

Plesac will start Thursday night against Kansas City as the Indians try to end a nine-game losing streak _ the club’s longest since 2012.

The right-hander will be on a pitch count as he builds up arm strength. Plesac recently completed a rehab stint at Double-A Akron.

The return of the 26-year-old Plesac is a much-needed boost to the Indians, who are still missing top starters Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale with injuries.