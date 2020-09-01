‘Yours truly, Sunshine’: Mike Clevinger reflects on time with Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Mike Clevinger reminisced on his time in Cleveland and thanked the Indians organization in a video on Tuesday. (Hear what he had to say about the trade on Monday in the video, above.)

The Tribe traded the starting pitcher, along with outfielder Greg Allen, in exchange for a slew of Padres. The move followed Clevinger’s 10-day demotion for violating MLB coronavirus protocols.

𝒴𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓈 𝓉𝓇𝓊𝓁𝓎, 𝒮𝓊𝓃𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑒 ✌️🌞 pic.twitter.com/sqTGtjdXi0 — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@MikeClevinger) September 1, 2020

While fighting back from elbow surgery, Clevinger was dealt to the Indians in 2014.

“At a time when I felt lost, you traded for me,” he said in the video posted on Twitter. “You guys trusted that one day I could make an impact and that will forever be held in my heart.”

He made his debut with the Tribe in 2016 and was part of the team’s World Series run.

“I can feel the crowd’s roar and the shaking of the stadium as I say this, those memories will never subside as long as I am on this earth,” Clevinger said.

Dubbed Sunshine by then-Cleveland outfielder Michael Brantley, he quickly became a fan favorite.

“Never have I ever felt so accepted. Not just as a player, but as a person,” he said, as the video shows pitchers Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac, outfielder Tyler Naquin and former Indian Trevor Bauer.

