You need to see the final play of the Ball State-Western Michigan game

MUNCIE, Ind. (WJW)– The final play of the Ball State vs. Western Michigan game on Saturday will likely go down in college football history as one of the most bizarre.

Ball State was ahead 30-27 with 5 seconds left on the clock. The Broncos had the ball on their own 49-yard line.

They threw a dozen laterals and at one point, were nearing their 20-yard line before the ball was fumbled. The Cardinals rushed the field, but it wasn’t over yet.

CHAOS 🤯



Both teams ran onto the field before the play was ruled dead as Western Michigan attempted a last second TD.



Ball State went on to win the game and division title after the Broncos were penalized for an illegal forward pass. pic.twitter.com/yzjVTBgJ5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

The fumble was picked up by one of the Broncos, who maneuvered through Cardinals bench players and passed the ball to Skyy Moore. Moore made it to the endzone amid the chaos. But it still wasn’t over.

Western Michigan was penalized for an illegal forward pass and Ball State won the game.

Ball State will now play Buffalo for the MAC title Friday night.

