‘You are helping many’: Cavs’ Kevin Love shows his support for Simone Biles

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is in Simone Biles’ court.

Following Biles’ announcement she would not be competing in the gymnastics all-around final at the Olympics this week, after previously dropping out of the team final citing mental health struggles, Love took to social media to show his support for the athlete.

Simone Biles and Kevin Love together in 2016. Photo courtesy the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love has been extremely open about his own mental health journey these past few years, becoming a fierce advocate for normalizing something that has for so long been stigmatized. Earlier this month, Love had dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics himself, opting not to compete for USA’s men’s basketball team.

Wednesday, the Cavs player had this to say about the gymnast and all athletes competing at such a high level:

Question: Why the f*** can’t we be accepting or even open to the idea of someone breaking down to have a breakthrough? People are scared of facing their insecurities and perceived weaknesses (me being one of them)…and let’s be real, EVERYONE has their own set. This is because we use these insecurities and weaknesses against each other!!! What I’ve found and believe to be the truth is that once your insecurities are out in the open, this becomes your weapon, therefore disarming everyone else. YOU CAN’T USE ME AGAINST ME. Understand this: … by being open about your struggles, you flip vulnerabilities into victories. The mental freedom comes in knowing once you put yourself out there, the other side is a reward of community and belonging. To Simone and others who have openly shared their story…You are helping many. Continue to lean into discomfort and vulnerability. Don’t deny your story — defy the ending. To those who aren’t venturing out into the “Arena”…we are all raised to believe emotions aren’t worthy of our attention. I recall reading a fitting term once: “emotion-phobic.” This isn’t a way to live. Your perspectives are understood but NO ONE benefits from withholding compassion. We are tribal beings. Why don’t we start acting like it?

