CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns‘ list of players out for the season is getting longer by the week.

Monday, the team announced rookie right tackle Dawand Jones, who did not play in Sunday’s winning game against the Jaguars, was officially done and getting surgery on his injured knee.

Dawand Jones will need season-ending knee surgery. His rookie season is over. Tough break for Jones and the #Browns. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 11, 2023

When asked about the latest season-ending injury Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski responded in his matter-of-fact way of speaking.

“Tough for him, but next man up,” he said.

Jones, a fourth round pick out of Ohio State, had reportedly “tweaked” his right knee during practice last week and James Hudson III played for him Sunday.

Here’s who else is out for the year, in case you need reminding:

WR/KR Jakeem Grant

QB Deshaun Watson

RB Nick Chubb

OT Jack Conklin

LB Jacob Phillips

S Rodney McLeod

Despite all of the injuries, Cleveland is still very much in the AFC playoff hunt with a record of 8-5.

Yes, with a big win at home over the weekend, and the announcement Joe Flacco would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, this year’s team has kept the hopes of fans and even former players alive.

“[Flacco] can take us all the way,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt told FOX 8 Monday morning.