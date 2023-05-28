**Related Video Above: Cleveland Guardians Charities announces Jose Ramirez Field last summer.**

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Ramírez’s clutch hit off Ryan Helsley (3-4) rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks.

The swing touched off a wild celebration for the Guardians, who have struggled to get clutch hits throughout the first two months of the season. Cleveland’s players stormed out of the dugout to playfully pound Ramírez, who threw his helmet high into the air between second and third base.

Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a game winning double off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians’ Myles Straw, left, runs home to score a run after Jose Ramirez hit a winning double off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Guardians’ Mike Zunino scores a run on a double by Steven Kwan during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Xzavion Curry (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Paul Goldschmidt hit one of three St. Louis’ solo home runs in the fifth inning. Goldschmidt, Arenado and Alec Burleson each had two hits.