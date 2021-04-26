Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) collide during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Washington. Beal was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.

Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal’s jumper with 4:55 remaining.

Washington then closed on a 14-5 run.

Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four.

He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games.

Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points.

The Cavaliers have lost five of six.