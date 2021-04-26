Wizards rally to beat Cavaliers for 8th straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-110 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.
Down eight early in the fourth quarter at 95-87, Washington tied it at 105 on Beal’s jumper with 4:55 remaining.
Washington then closed on a 14-5 run.
Russell Westbrook had 14 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, ending his triple-double streak at four.
He failed to record a triple-double for only the third time in 17 games.
Cavaliers scoring leader Collin Sexton sat out because of a concussion after scoring 28 points Friday night in a loss to Charlotte.
Darius Garland led Cleveland with 28 points.
The Cavaliers have lost five of six.