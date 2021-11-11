Wizards beat Cavaliers 97-94 on Kuzma’s late 3-pointer

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade (32) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Cleveland. Washington won 97-94. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Washington Wizards scored the final five points in a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garland missed an open 3 on Cleveland’s subsequent possession, and Corey Kispert made a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining for Washington.

Garland’s desperation 70-footer at the buzzer was well off target. Cleveland was seeking its first five-game winning streak since March 28 to April 5, 2018, which was the final season of LeBron James’ second stint with the franchise.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral