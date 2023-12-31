**Related Video Above: David Njoku celebrates playoffs clinch with young Browns fan in viral video.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a roller coaster of a season it’s been for the playoff-clinching 11-5 Cleveland Browns. Now, with the Baltimore Ravens officially taking the top AFC North spot with a win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon, the Browns (and their fans) are getting a clearer picture of what their postseason is going to look like.
With the Ravens’ win, they also nabbed the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning a first round bye. The Browns have now clinched the No. 5 seed.
FOX 8’s John Sabol explained that Cleveland, who will not play at home, should look forward to playing the AFC South winner in Round 1 of the playoffs, unless the Kansas City Chiefs lose their next two games.
Sabol broke it down even more:
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked Friday, following Thursday night’s winning game over the New York Jets, what he plans to do with injured players ahead of their final game of the regular season.
“We’ll see how it plays out on Sunday and we’ll make the appropriate decisions. It doesn’t change the fact that we want to finish strong,” he told reporters.
The Browns take on the Bengals in Cincinnati Sunday. The NFL has not officially announced a time for that game yet.