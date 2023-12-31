**Related Video Above: David Njoku celebrates playoffs clinch with young Browns fan in viral video.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a roller coaster of a season it’s been for the playoff-clinching 11-5 Cleveland Browns. Now, with the Baltimore Ravens officially taking the top AFC North spot with a win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon, the Browns (and their fans) are getting a clearer picture of what their postseason is going to look like.

With the Ravens’ win, they also nabbed the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning a first round bye. The Browns have now clinched the No. 5 seed.

FOX 8’s John Sabol explained that Cleveland, who will not play at home, should look forward to playing the AFC South winner in Round 1 of the playoffs, unless the Kansas City Chiefs lose their next two games.

Sabol broke it down even more:

#Browns will play AFC South winner on the road which will be determined next Sunday.



AFC South is up for grabs:#Jaguars will clinch South with win.



If Jags lose next week, winner of #Colts– #Texans would win the South & host Cleveland in the first round.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 31, 2023

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked Friday, following Thursday night’s winning game over the New York Jets, what he plans to do with injured players ahead of their final game of the regular season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku celebrates after their win against the New York Jets in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: D’Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

“We’ll see how it plays out on Sunday and we’ll make the appropriate decisions. It doesn’t change the fact that we want to finish strong,” he told reporters.

The Browns take on the Bengals in Cincinnati Sunday. The NFL has not officially announced a time for that game yet.