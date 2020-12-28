Win and we’re in: Browns road to postseason goes through Steelers

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– If you win, you’re in.

If the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns end their playoff drought dating back to 2002.

“Now, the road goes through Pittsburgh. The Steelers come to play us at our house and we have to get to the playoffs through them,” said defensive end Myles Garrett.

If Cleveland falls to the Pittsburgh on Sunday, the path to the postseason is left to chance and is a lot more risky. Cleveland would need Indianapolis to lose to the one-win Jaguars. The Browns could also get in if the Titans lose to the Texans, the Bengals lose to the Ravens or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

“We have our fate in our hands. We just have to go and take care of business next week,” said cornerback Denzel Ward.

Cleveland sits in the seventh seed in the latest AFC playoff picture behind Miami and Baltimore.

“We win, we are in, and I just feel like that is the mindset. Whatever it takes to win, whatever we have to do to win. I just feel like that is the mentality that we have to have. We have a unique and special opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in a very long time,” said defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The Browns hold the tiebreakers over the Colts and the Titans, but would lose tiebreakers to the Ravens and the Dolphins.

