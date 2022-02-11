Forking over more dough for chicken wings: What you need to know about this Super Bowl staple

**In the video, above, check out another Super Bowl recipe option**

(WJW) — Super Bowl match-ups may change from year to year, but America’s love for chicken wings remains the same. With nationwide food shortages and inflation, how will this impact the beloved game time snack?

The National Chicken Council says Americans are anticipated to eat 1.42 billion wings while watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle for the Lombardi Trophy, according to their 2022 Wing Report.

“There will be no wing shortage,” said NCC spokesperson Tom Super. “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked. I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”

Getty

Wholesale wing prices are down 19 percent from their high last May, but retail wing prices are up about $0.30 per pound on average from the same time last year, the USDA says.

Unusually high demand, record input costs and labor shortages could be to blame for the highest inflation our country has seen in 40 years.

“Demand for chicken wings has been through the roof since the beginning of the pandemic,” Super added. “A shift from sit-down restaurants to takeout and quick service has boosted chicken wing consumption. Restaurants like wing joints and pizza places were built around takeout and delivery, and as long as people are sitting around watching TV and maybe drinking a beer, wings will remain in the game.”