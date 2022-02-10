Who’s playing? NBA All-Star Game roster

**Related video, above: Some Cleveland hotels approved to serve alcohol until 4am for All-Star Weekend**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA’s best will take the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Feb. 20 for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The 10 All-Star starters are selected by a combination of voting: 50% fans, 25% current players and 25% media. The 30 NBA coaches select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position.

The teams are picked by the captains, who are the top vote getters from their respective conferences. That’s LeBron James and Kevin Durant. They’ll first select from the remaining starters, then from the reserves. The NBA All-Star Draft is Thursday night.

Durant will not play, neither will Draymond Green because of injuries. LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named replacements.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

When he’s not busy posting dad jokes on TikTok, the Nigerian-born, Greek-raised player is putting up numbers to be a two-time league MVP. In 2021, he won his first NBA championship. He was also the Finals MVP and the NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Coming off winning rookie of the year, the youngest of the Ball brothers was named to his first All-Star Game. He was the National Basketball League rookie of the year in 2020.

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

This is Booker’s third All-Star selection. This season, he’s averaging 25.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Butler led the league in steals in 2021. He’s a six-time NBA All-Star and the 2015 most-improved player.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a free-throw against the New York Knicks in the second half at FTX Arena on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

The first player in NBA history to be unanimously voted league MVP and first on the all-time list of three-pointers made. Three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Three-Point Contest champion.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors calls out the play in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on January 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

This is DeRozan’s fifth All-Star Game. He played with Toronto from 2009 to 2018 before going to San Antonio. This season, he’s averaging 27 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game.

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls leaps to catch a pass in the first half against the Orlando Magic at United Center on January 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

The Slovenian made a name for himself in the EuroLeague before being drafted by the Mavericks in 2018. At 22, he’s already a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA first-team.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after making a basket in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on January 19, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, six-time all-NBA first team, four-time NBA scoring leader and 12-time NBA All-Star.

He’ll captain Team Durant, but will not play because of injury.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts to an officials call during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on January 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

This third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA Second Team and three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Not many people can give themselves a nickname, but this Cameroon native makes it work.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers elevates for a dunk during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s Garland’s first selection to the All-Star Game. The 22-year-old is putting up 19.8 points and 8.2 assists per game.

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 03, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Three-time All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert also led the league in blocks in 2017. He was the French player of the year in 2019.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Green was part of the Warriors team that face the Cavs in four straight NBA Finals, with Golden State winning three of them. He’s a four-time All-Star and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Green will not play because of injury.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on November 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

The 2018 NBA MVP, a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team and the league’s top scorer three straight seasons. Oh, and he’s got an Olympic gold medal from the 2012 games in London.

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The man needs no introduction, least of all in Cleveland. James spent two stints with the Cavaliers, including bringing the city its first mayor sports championship since 1964. At 37 years old, he’s a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, 13-time All-NBA First Team and 18-time NBA All-Star. And that’s only part of his resume.

He’ll captain Team LeBron.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during their Chinese New Year celebration at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Before being drafted by the Nuggets, Jokic played in the Serbian League, where he was a two-time player of the year. He’s the reigning NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on January 21, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

This is his second All-Star Game, but he made his mark on All-Star weekend by winning the dunk contest twice. He’s averaging 24.8 points per game.

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls dunks in the first half against the Orlando Magic at United Center on February 01, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

This is Middleton’s third All-Star Game. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks brings the ball up court during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 08, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

He won the slam dunk content in 2018. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. This is his third All-Star Game.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz gestures to a fan during warmup before their game against the Brooklyn Nets February 4, 2022 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

This is the first All-Star Game for the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was the 2020 Rookie of the Year.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

It’s the first All-Star selection for the 25-year-old. He’s averaging 19.6 points. 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 07, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Twelve-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, four-time assists leader, six-time steals leader and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pacers 113-103.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

It’s his third All-Star Game. He’s averaging 25.6 points. 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Tatum replaces the injured Durant as a starter.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on December 13, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Towns was the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and the 2016 Rookie of the Year. This is his third All-Star Game.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after Patrick Beverley #22 is given a technical foul against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of the game at Target Center on December 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

VanVleet was undrafted in 2016, he won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 and became a first-time All-Star in 2022.

Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Wiggins was drafted first overall in 2014 by the Cavs, but never played a game for Cleveland. He went on to be Rookie of the Year. He’s averaging 18.1 points. 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors rises for a jump shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on January 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

This is the second All-Star Game for Young. He’s averaging 27.7 points, 4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after their 124-115 win over the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.