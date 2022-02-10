Who’s playing? NBA All-Star Game roster

**Related video, above: Some Cleveland hotels approved to serve alcohol until 4am for All-Star Weekend**
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA’s best will take the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Feb. 20 for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
The 10 All-Star starters are selected by a combination of voting: 50% fans, 25% current players and 25% media. The 30 NBA coaches select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position.
The teams are picked by the captains, who are the top vote getters from their respective conferences. That’s LeBron James and Kevin Durant. They’ll first select from the remaining starters, then from the reserves. The NBA All-Star Draft is Thursday night.
Durant will not play, neither will Draymond Green because of injuries. LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named replacements.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
When he’s not busy posting dad jokes on TikTok, the Nigerian-born, Greek-raised player is putting up numbers to be a two-time league MVP. In 2021, he won his first NBA championship. He was also the Finals MVP and the NBA All-Star Game MVP.
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Coming off winning rookie of the year, the youngest of the Ball brothers was named to his first All-Star Game. He was the National Basketball League rookie of the year in 2020.
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
This is Booker’s third All-Star selection. This season, he’s averaging 25.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Butler led the league in steals in 2021. He’s a six-time NBA All-Star and the 2015 most-improved player.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
The first player in NBA history to be unanimously voted league MVP and first on the all-time list of three-pointers made. Three-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Three-Point Contest champion.
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
This is DeRozan’s fifth All-Star Game. He played with Toronto from 2009 to 2018 before going to San Antonio. This season, he’s averaging 27 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists a game.
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
The Slovenian made a name for himself in the EuroLeague before being drafted by the Mavericks in 2018. At 22, he’s already a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA first-team.
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, six-time all-NBA first team, four-time NBA scoring leader and 12-time NBA All-Star.
He’ll captain Team Durant, but will not play because of injury.
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
This third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA Second Team and three-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Not many people can give themselves a nickname, but this Cameroon native makes it work.
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
It’s Garland’s first selection to the All-Star Game. The 22-year-old is putting up 19.8 points and 8.2 assists per game.
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Three-time All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert also led the league in blocks in 2017. He was the French player of the year in 2019.
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Green was part of the Warriors team that face the Cavs in four straight NBA Finals, with Golden State winning three of them. He’s a four-time All-Star and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.
Green will not play because of injury.
James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
The 2018 NBA MVP, a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team and the league’s top scorer three straight seasons. Oh, and he’s got an Olympic gold medal from the 2012 games in London.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
The man needs no introduction, least of all in Cleveland. James spent two stints with the Cavaliers, including bringing the city its first mayor sports championship since 1964. At 37 years old, he’s a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, 13-time All-NBA First Team and 18-time NBA All-Star. And that’s only part of his resume.
He’ll captain Team LeBron.
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Before being drafted by the Nuggets, Jokic played in the Serbian League, where he was a two-time player of the year. He’s the reigning NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
This is his second All-Star Game, but he made his mark on All-Star weekend by winning the dunk contest twice. He’s averaging 24.8 points per game.
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
This is Middleton’s third All-Star Game. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
He won the slam dunk content in 2018. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. This is his third All-Star Game.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
This is the first All-Star Game for the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was the 2020 Rookie of the Year.
Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs
It’s the first All-Star selection for the 25-year-old. He’s averaging 19.6 points. 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Twelve-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team, seven-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, four-time assists leader, six-time steals leader and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
It’s his third All-Star Game. He’s averaging 25.6 points. 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
Tatum replaces the injured Durant as a starter.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Towns was the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and the 2016 Rookie of the Year. This is his third All-Star Game.
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
VanVleet was undrafted in 2016, he won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 and became a first-time All-Star in 2022.
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Wiggins was drafted first overall in 2014 by the Cavs, but never played a game for Cleveland. He went on to be Rookie of the Year. He’s averaging 18.1 points. 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
This is the second All-Star Game for Young. He’s averaging 27.7 points, 4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game.