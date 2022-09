COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Game two of the 2022 Ohio State football season is approaching kickoff as the Buckeyes host the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Below is a list of players who are either not available or a game-time decision.

Game-time decision

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Julian Fleming

Out

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Evan Pryor

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.