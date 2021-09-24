White Sox clinch AL Central with victory over Indians

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez, right, celebrates with Leury Garcia after Jimenez hit a solo home run in the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox clinched their first AL Central title since 2008 with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians behind two home runs by Tim Anderson in the opener of a doubleheader split.

Cleveland won the second game 5-3.

Chicago, a wild-card team last year, is going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. The White Sox are in their first season under Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4. La Russa had retired after guiding St. Louis to the 2011 World Series title.