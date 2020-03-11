1  of  2
White scores 20, commits 9 TOs, Bulls beat Cavaliers 108-103

by: Associated Press

Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (0) drives during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Chicago. Chicago won 108-103. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO, Illinois (AP) — Coby White scored 20 points to help offset a career-high nine turnovers in his first NBA start, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points.

Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine and Otto Porter Jr. each scored 15.

Shaquille Harrison grabbed 10 rebounds.

And the Bulls held off the Eastern Conference’s last-place team to win for just the third time in 16 games, even though leading scorer Zach LaVine missed his fifth in a row because of a strained left quadriceps.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 26 points, giving him 25 or more in seven of the past eight games.

