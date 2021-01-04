‘When you’re in the dance anybody can win’: Playoff-bound Cleveland Browns get ready for Pittsburgh in another win or go home matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “We got in.”

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt knows what this kind of Victory Monday feels like for the Cleveland locker room.

“The celebration is over, and we gotta get ready for Pittsburgh,” he shared Monday on FOX 8.

The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will face the Steelers (12-4) once again to close out the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday.

They beat Pittsburgh 24-22 in their last home game of the regular season and a small but mighty hometown crowd witnessed the end of an 18-year playoff drought.

“All we wanted was a chance, and now we have one,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game.

“The Browns have just as good a chance as anybody,” Pruitt said talking about the upcoming game.

“They’re there not because they’re lucky. They’re there because they deserve to be there.”

“When you’re in the dance anybody can win,” Pruitt said.

The Browns will play at Heinz Field Sunday.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

According to Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, fans will be allowed at the game.

Steelers will have fans for their playoff game at Heinz Field, per source. The number is still being determined. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 31, 2020

Dulac says the number of fans is still being determined.

The only people allowed at the games this season in Pittsburgh were family and friends of players and staff.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones left the game Sunday with a concussion.

DE Olivier Vernon is getting an MRI on his ankle.

Updates on their status will be shared this week.

FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson said FirstEnergy Stadium has turned into a “factory of happiness.”