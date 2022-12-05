** Watch prior coverage of Cleveland Browns fans talking about Deshaun Watson’s return in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Embattled Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his return to FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 15, following his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct claims.

Broadcast coverage of the Cleveland Browns’ Saturday, Dec. 17, home game against the Baltimore Ravens will begin at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network, according to a Monday news release. It’s the AFC North divisional matchup.

Also on the network’s slate are the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. and the Miami Dolphins vs. the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Fans jeered as Watson took the field Sunday for his first game in 700 days against the Texans in Houston — his former stomping grounds, the Associated Press reported.

Cleveland fans who recently spoke to FOX 8 had mixed feelings. Some felt the athlete served out his punishment. Others expressed support for those who made dozens of allegations against Watson including lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.