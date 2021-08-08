What we learned from the Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not even a little rain and a 45-minute weather delay could dampen the mood at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Cleveland Browns held their annual Orange and Brown practice.

“We can’t wait, it’s awesome, it’s intense already, unbelievable,” said Joe Scaffidi of Canton about the upcoming season.



Fans packed the lower bowl of the stadium and parts of the second deck. It was a much different look than a year ago when there were a limited number of fans allowed to attend games and masks were required.

FirstEnergy Stadium at the start of the Browns practice Sunday. WJW photo

“It feels really good just to have everybody here,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, following the event. “It wasn’t even really a fully packed stadium but it sure felt like it, that’s the kind of support we have and you can tell football is right around the corner.”



The Browns practiced for two hours under the hot sun in front of a good-sized crowd that clapped and cheered at every play that was made, these fans are hungry for another winner after how the season ended in January.

“I want to see them go to the playoffs again, take the AFC, take the championship, go to the Super Bowl baby, Super Bowl,” said fan Julie Martin of Berea.

The orange and brown spirit is definitely contagious after last year’s playoff run, Martin Sedmack is a long-time browns fan who came all the way from Henderson, Nevada, just to see Sunday’s practice at the stadium.

“Baker throwing to Odell, deep, one handed, baby,” Sedmack said.

This team is loaded with talent on both sides of the football and for the first time in a long time, they have depth on the roster. This team is poised to make a run for the ultimate goal and fans know the time is now.

“We’re building a dynasty here,” said Cleveland fan Jerrod Jones. “We’ve got a young core group of guys and this is more than just one season or last season, or two year deal, this is a change of direction, a whole new direction for the Browns.”



A direction that fans hope will end with a Lombardi Trophy.