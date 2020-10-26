What we know about Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to have an MRI Monday.

Beckham injured his left knee while attempting to make a tackle on the team’s opening pass play.

He limped to the locker room and was ruled out before halftime.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say much about the injury after the game.

“He will have an MRI in the morning, and we will know more. Disappointed for him. He wanted to be out there very badly,” he shared.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported OBJ is “feared to have suffered a major knee injury.”

“I am going to wait for the MRI before we know,” Stefanski said after the game. “I would not speculate.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said they played for OBJ in the second half.

“I told him I love him, and he said, ‘Go be great’,” Baker shared in the postgame.

“I don’t know what the extent, they’re saying he may be out for the season,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt shared with FOX 8 Monday morning.

The 27-year-old reportedly played through injuries last season.