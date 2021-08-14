What to watch in the Cleveland Browns preseason game

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the sixth day of training camp on August 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns kick off their preseason Saturday. The game starts at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tiaa Bank Field.

Browns fans got a little peek at this year’s team in action during the Orange and Browns scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday. We’ll get a better look at this class of rookies and more.

Things to watch:

Second-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been the talk of training camp. Keep an eye on the former Wolverine who’s shown a lot of growth since being a sixth-round pick. He’s vying for the No. 3 WR spot.

Greg Newsome II, our first-round draft pick, has been making an impression. The rookie cornerback will get plenty of snaps Saturday as he works for a starting role.

The Browns have arguably the best running back tandem in the league with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Those two and fullback Andy Janovich are set on the roster. But who gets the other spot or spots?

The roster competition heats up again amid the reworked defense, especially the defensive line and line backers.

Not to be ignored, the debut of first overall pick in the 2021 Trevor Lawrence. He’s sure to make headlines no matter how much or how well he plays in this game. He’s competing for the Jaguars starting spot against Gardner Minshew.

This also marks the NFL coaching debut of Urban Meyer. The former Ohio State Buckeyes coach is back with a headset after a few years with Fox Sports. Jacksonville finished last season with a 1-15 record.

The Browns have two more preseason games: Aug. 22 vs. the New York Giants and Aug. 29 at the Atlanta Falcons.