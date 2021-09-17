What to know if you’re heading to Browns’ home opener

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are excited to return to FirstEnergy Stadium for their home opener against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

If you’re heading out to the sold-out game this weekend, here’s some things you’ll need to know.

Due to full-capacity crowds, Browns fans are encouraged to show up to FirstEnergy Stadium early.

Since 2019, all tickets and parking passes to home games must be accessed via the Browns Mobile App. No hard-copy or printed PDF tickets are available, and screenshots can’t be used at the gates.

Fans are urged to not bring bags to games, but every fan can bring one clear plastic bag that doesn’t exceed 12”x6”x12” or a small clutch bag about the size of a hand.

There’s no mask mandate or vaccination requirement in effect for FirstEnergy Stadium or Downtown Cleveland, but the Browns strongly encourage everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear masks indoors (the main concourse, Browns Pro Shop, elevators and club spaces).

Anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated is strongly recommended to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking.

There’s access to hand sanitizers throughout the venue.

Browns officials said fans should take the following steps:

Download the Browns Mobile App, register an account, enable push notifications and make sure it is updated prior to gameday Fans are encouraged to enroll in the free Express Access program at FirstEnergy Stadium through touchless, facial-recognition technology, powered by Wicket Before gameday, access tickets and add tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests Get downtown prior to 11:30 a.m. Head to FirstEnergy Stadium early to ensure efficient entry and access to seats by kickoff Have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates and use Apple Wallet or Google Pay for the most seamless experience

For more gameday details, visit www.ClevelandBrowns.com and www.FirstEnergyStadium.com.