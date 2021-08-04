What to know about Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Festivities are already underway in Canton for this supersized Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend.

The Events

Wednesday 10 a.m.: Play Football First Play on Hall of Fame grounds. For children 18 and under.

Wednesday 6 p.m.: Play Football Skills Camp at National Youth Football and Sports Complex at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village.

Thursday through Monday: HOF Fun Fest and Best Fest on Hall of Fame grounds. Free and open to the public. Live music, contests and guest appearances.

Thursday at 8 p.m.: Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Friday at 11 a.m.: Enshrinement Festival Fashion Show at Canton Memorial Civic Center and Cultural Center.

Saturday at 8 a.m.: Grand Parade in downtown Cleveland.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m.: 2020 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Sunday at noon: Enshrinees’ Roundtable at Canton Memorial Civic Center and Cultural Center.

Sunday at 7 p.m.: 2021 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Monday at 8 p.m.: Concert for Legends featuring Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the first NFL preseason. This is the seventh appearance by each team in the Hall of Fame Game. Both teams are 3-3.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and cornerback Joe Haden will not play. It’s unlikely we’ll see veterans T.J. Watt and Eric Ebron. Mason Rudolph will start at QB.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott will not play and don’t expect to see much of running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Enshrines

Class of 2021:

Alan Faneca, guard: Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals.

Tom Flores, coach: Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks.

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver: Detroit Lions.

John Lynch, safety: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning, quarterback: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos.

Bill Nunn, scout and director of player personnel: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drew Pearson, wide receiver: Dallas Cowboys.

Charles Woodson, cornerback/safety: Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers.

Centennial class:

Steve Atwater, safety: Denver Broncos, New York Jets.

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver: Rams, San Francisco 49ers.

Steve Hutchinson, guard: Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings.

Edgerrin James, running back: Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks.

Troy Polamalu, safety: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill Cowher, coach: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jimmy Johnson, coach: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins.

*Steve Sabol, administrator and president: NFL Films.

Paul Tagliabue, commissioner: NFL.

*George Young, general manager: Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

Harold Carmichael, wide receiver: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys.

Jimbo Covert, tackle: Chicago Bears.

*Bobby Dillon, safety: Green Bay Packers.

Cliff Harris, safety: Dallas Cowboys.

*Winston Hill, tackle: New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams.

*Alex Karras, defensive tackle: Detroit Lions.

Donnie Shell, safety: Pittsburgh Steelers.

*Duke Slater, tackle: Milwaukee Badgers, Rock Island Independents, Chicago Cardinals.

*Mac Speedie, end: Cleveland Browns.

*Ed Sprinkle, defensive end and linebacker: Chicago Bears

*Deceased