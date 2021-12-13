What the Cleveland Browns need to win the AFC North, according to former player

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The bye week served the Browns well.

Cleveland came back with new energy in Sunday’s home game against Baltimore.

And even though the game ended up coming down to the wire, a win is all you need, even if it’s just 2 points.

The Browns’ win puts them just behind the 8-5 Ravens in the AFC North.

Cleveland is now 7-6 with four games left.

“I think we will win the AFC North.”

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt says Cleveland can win the division if they do four things.

“We gotta win 3 of the last 4,” he told FOX 8 on Monday.

Also, he says the team also needs to rely more on the run game and the strengths of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Next up for the Browns is the Raiders at home, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh and at home against Cincinnati.

“That’s really realistic,” Pruitt said about whether the Browns can win 3 of those 4 games.

Kickoff against the Raiders is Saturday at 4:30 p.m.